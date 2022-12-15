Shah Rukh Khan avoids paparazzi, Rani Mukerji waves to paparazzi with a smile as they are spotted together at airport

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were spotted together around noon at the Kalina airport on Thursday. Shah Rukh was in black casuals and also wore a cap. Rani was in a black saree with her hair tied in a neat bun. While Shah Rukh avoided the paparazzi, Rani smiled at the photographers and also waved at them. The two will reportedly attend the Kolkata International Film Festival which begins on Thursday. Also read: Pathaan song Besharam Rang: Deepika Padukone serenades Shah Rukh Khan in exotic Spain, fans 'can't handle their hotness'

Rani Mukerji at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji have worked in quite a few hit films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Veer Zaara. They are now gearing up for their respective releases next year. Shah Rukh's Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25 whereas Rani will be seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film will release in theatres on March 3.

Shah Rukh has been trying to keep his current look hiddeny from cameras. He is working on Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu. He also has Atlee's Jawan, in which he would be seen in a bruised and battered look. The actor recently made his onscreen comeback with the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan. It features Deepika Padukone in a sultry avatar as she tries to woo Shah Rukh, who's seen in a pony with a few loose strands falling on his face. The song was an instant hit among the moviegoers and marks his comeback after the 2018 film Zero. Pathaan also stars John Abraham as the antagonist. It is directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame.

Rani's first look from her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also released earlier this month. She is seen without makeup with just a bindi on her forehead and her hair tied in a plait, wearing a cotton pink and white saree and holding a piece of paper and a teddy in her hands. The film is inspired from the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services in 2011. She was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

