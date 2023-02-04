Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Twitter user asks if he will ever play 'hero-heroine's dad': 'Tum baap bano, main...'

Shah Rukh Khan launched another AskSRK session on Twitter on Saturday and this time he addressed a few criticisms that people might have for him and his latest release, Pathaan. He responded to questions about playing age-appropriate roles and more. (Also read: Fans asks Shah Rukh Khan his monthly income, why he adds 'Khan' to his name. These were his replies)

A person tweeted to him, “#AskSRK tum iss tarah hero ka role karoge ya kabhi film mein hero or heroine ka father ban ne ka plan hai @iamsrk (How long will you take up such roles. Do you plan to play the hero, heroines's father someday?)” Shah Rukh replied, “Tum baap bano…main hero hi theek hoon (You be a dad, I am better off a hero).”

Shah Rukh Khan's replies during the latest AMA.

Another person wrote, “@iamsrk -The first half of pathaan was good but the second half disappointed. What are ur thoughts?” Shah Rukh said, “Koi baat nahi. Apni apni pasand hoti hai (It's ok. Everyone has a different choice). Pehla half see of #Pathaan second half see some other film on OTT this weekend.”

A fan even shared an edit of Shah Rukh with longer hair and bulging biceps. He said, “Naah!! mere baal aur mere apne muscles zyaada suit karte hain (Naah. My own hair and muscles suit me the most).”

A fan shared a picture of a pizza from a screening of Pathaan. It appeared as if Shah Rukh was looking at the pizza in the picture. Reacting to it, Shah Rukh said, “Honestly my made pizza at looks better….don’t know about the taste though.” He also shared the funniest moment from Pathaan shoot. "Deepika and me trying to open the locker professionally. We dropped everything and goofed up every move…including losing the lock and key during the jump," he wrote.

About wife Gauri Khan's reaction to the video, he said, “She was very happy. The whole family is very happy for me.” About Pathaan's ‘real collection’, he said, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai (What is your accountant telling you)??”

Pathaan has crossed the ₹700 crore mark at the worldwide box office in less than 10 days. It is Shah Rukh's biggest hit and among the most successful Hindi films of all time, already.

