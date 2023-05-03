Shah Rukh Khan refuses to click selfie with fan at Mumbai airport, pushes his hand away. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan refused to pose for a selfie with a person at the Mumbai airport as he returned to the city. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Wednesday, Shah Rukh was seen exiting the airport with his manager Pooja Dadlani. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed by unruly fans at Srinagar airport as he returns from Dunki shoot)

As the paparazzi and fans greeted him at the airport, Shah Rukh blew a kiss. Just a moment later, a fan tried to click a selfie with the actor but he pushed his hand away and also turned back to look at him.

After this, Shah Rukh's security escorted him to his car. For the travel day, Shah Rukh wore a black T-shirt, a matching leather jacket, and pants. He opted for sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan travelled to Kashmir to film Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki. In a photo that emerged online, the actor posed with his fans in the cold weather. In the picture, he wore a black puffer jacket and matching cargo pants.

A video had also surfaced on Twitter in which the actor was seen getting mobbed at the Srinagar airport. In the video, the actor was pulled and pushed by the crowd at the airport. Several of the people tried to record the moment on their phones. The actor's security personnel later rescued him from the crowd.

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh with director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in theatres later this year.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film released in January and also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Pathaan minted over ₹500 crore at the box office.

He will also be seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. As per news agency ANI, Shah Rukh will have a special sequence in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Salman and Shah Rukh recently featured in Pathaan.

