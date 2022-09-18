Shah Rukh Khan's Brahmastra stunt double Hasit Savani shares unseen BTS pic with 'legend' from sets

Hasit Savani, who worked as the stunt double of Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, has posted a picture with the actor. Taking to Instagram, Hasit posted the behind-the-scenes photo clicked on the sets of the film. (Also Read | Ayan Mukerji reveals why Shah Rukh Khan's Brahmastra cameo pays tribute to Swades)

In the picture, Shah Rukh and Hasit stood next to each other wearing similar outfits – white T-shirt drenched in fake blood and matching pants under a grey cape. Both of them smiled and posed for the camera. Hasit geo-tagged the location as Goregaon Filmcity.

Hasit captioned the post, "A real pleasure to be the stunt double for the legend, Shah Rukh Khan, for his cameo sequence in Bollywood film Brahmastra." He also added the hashtags – stunts, stunt double, SRK, Shah Rukh Khan, Brahmastra and Bollywood.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi action film featured Shah Rukh in a cameo role. The actor played the role of a scientist, Mohan Bhargav, in Brahmastra. He was the keeper of Vanar Astra. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead roles.

Brahmastra has already collected over ₹100 crores at the box office in India, after three days of its release, which is the highest first-week collection by any Hindi film this year, as per news agency ANI. Globally, Brahmastra collected ₹300 crores at the box office gross in its first week of release, as per the report.

Shah Rukh is all geared up to make his Bollywood comeback after four years with the action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite Nayanthara. It is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. Shah Rukh will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film will release on December 22, 2023.

