Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gives fans a glimpse of her New York apartment. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has given fans a glimpse of her New York apartment. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she gave a sneak peek of the NY skyline during sunset and her balcony in a high-rise building. Sharing the picture, Suhana added a home emoji but did not caption the photo.

Suhana is studying films in New York and often shares pictures of herself online. Recently, she had posted a couple of pictures on Instagram but later deleted the post. In the photos, Suhana was seen wearing a black dress, golden necklace, her hair tied up in a neat bun and simple makeup as she posed at a restaurant. However, she did not give any reason for deleting her post.

She has also spoken about bullying and hate comments that she faced on Instagram. In 2020, she had shared screenshots of messages and comments criticising her complexion and looks. In an Instagram post, Suhana had written, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” she had added.

She has also shared proof of her skills in acting when she shared pictures of her different moods during Covid-19 lockdown in Mumbai last year. She had written, "Congrats if u haven't seen me crying ~ quarantine filming." Though it is believed that Suhana will join films, Shah Rukh has said that his children will have to learn the craft first. Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview he had said, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”