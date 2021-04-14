Sara Ali Khan wishes fans Ramadan Kareem with a video from holiday in Gulmarg

Actor Sara Ali Khan has wished Ramadan Kareem to her fans and followers on Instagram. She took to her Instagram Stories late Tuesday night to share a video from Gulmarg, where she is currently on a vacation with her family.

The video is shot in Baba Rishi near Gulmarg in Baramulla district. It shows the Ziyarat Baba Rishi shrine and other buildings. The evening prayers can also be heard in the video. Sara used the Ramadan Kareem sticker with her video.

Sara's post from Gulmarg.





Sara is on a Kashmir holiday with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Monday, she shared a video which showed her taking Amrita up the snowy mountain in a gondola and later enjoying a mountain bike ride with her. Amrita was seen looking nervous at first but later felt happy about the adventure.

In the video, she said, "Namaste darshako, jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hai, bahar barf pad rahi hai...kintu humari matashri humare sath gondola par chadd rahi hai. Jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hain ki woh thoda darr rahi hai... kintu, I must say, woh constant mehnat kar rahi hai (Hello viewers. As you can see, it is snowing outside but my mother is accompanying me on this gondola ride. You can see she is a little scared but I must say, she is pushing herself to do it)."





Also read: Anita Hassanandani turns 40, celebrates 'lockdown birthday' with husband Rohit Reddy, watch video

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Namaste Darshako Watch Sara Bako Out of shame mommy will face Dhako But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho (please don't out your phone away)."

Sara's next will be Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. In February 2020, she was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON