Sara Ali Khan shared a video of the evening prayers in Baba Reshi near Gulmarg.
Sara Ali Khan shared a video of the evening prayers in Baba Reshi near Gulmarg.
Sara Ali Khan wishes fans Ramadan Kareem with a video from holiday in Gulmarg

  • Sara Ali Khan has wished her fans Ramadan Kareem through a video shared on Instagram. The actor is vacationing with her family in Kashmir.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:07 AM IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has wished Ramadan Kareem to her fans and followers on Instagram. She took to her Instagram Stories late Tuesday night to share a video from Gulmarg, where she is currently on a vacation with her family.

The video is shot in Baba Rishi near Gulmarg in Baramulla district. It shows the Ziyarat Baba Rishi shrine and other buildings. The evening prayers can also be heard in the video. Sara used the Ramadan Kareem sticker with her video.

Sara is on a Kashmir holiday with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Monday, she shared a video which showed her taking Amrita up the snowy mountain in a gondola and later enjoying a mountain bike ride with her. Amrita was seen looking nervous at first but later felt happy about the adventure.

In the video, she said, "Namaste darshako, jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hai, bahar barf pad rahi hai...kintu humari matashri humare sath gondola par chadd rahi hai. Jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hain ki woh thoda darr rahi hai... kintu, I must say, woh constant mehnat kar rahi hai (Hello viewers. As you can see, it is snowing outside but my mother is accompanying me on this gondola ride. You can see she is a little scared but I must say, she is pushing herself to do it)."


Sharing the video, she wrote, "Namaste Darshako Watch Sara Bako Out of shame mommy will face Dhako But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho (please don't out your phone away)."

Sara's next will be Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. In February 2020, she was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.

Sara takes a dip in the pool, enjoys waffles on her trip to the mountains

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Actor Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a vacation in the mountains with her family. She has now shared more glimpses from her holiday.
Sara takes ropeway car in Gulmarg, watch frightened Amrita hold her nerve

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan are holidaying in Gulmarg. The actor shared a hilarious video from their trip.
