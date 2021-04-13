Sara Ali Khan takes dip in pool, enjoys waffles on her trip to mountains. See pics

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a snowy vacation with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Kashmir. On Monday, she shared some new pictures from her travels on Instagram Stories.

A photo collage showed a plate full of waffles with a quaint hut in the background. She was also seen enjoying a quiet time in a hot water pool and enjoying a view of the mountains in another picture.

Pics from Sara's vacation.

Also on Monday, she took to Instagram to share another hilarious post from her holiday. In the new video, Sara tried to do some 'news reporting' and showed how terrified Amrita was on the gondola ride. While Sara was seen looking excited for the adventure, Amrita sat with her eyes tightly shut, looking nervous. "Namaste darshako, jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hai, bahar barf pad rahi hai...kintu humari matashri humare sath gondola par chadd rahi hai. Jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hain ki woh thoda darr rahi hai... kintu, I must say, woh constant mehnat kar rahi hai (Hello viewers. As you can see, it snowing outside but my mother is accompanying me on this gondola ride. You can see she is a little scared but I must say, she is pushing herself to do it)," Sara says in the first part of the video.

Later, after reaching the top of the mountain, Sara gave another update from a mountain bike with Amrita sitting behind her. She added that she had 'super duper' fun and that her 'mommy has been a trooper'.

Sharing the video, she posted some more of her poetry, "Namaste Darshako Watch Sara Bako Out of shame mommy will face Dhako But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho."

Fans found nervous Amrita 'too cute'. One wrote, "Amrita ma'am is sooo cuteee." Another wrote, "Sara you are the cutest person i have ever seen."

Sara recently finished shoot for Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Her last release was Coolie No 1, which did not receive a warm reaction from the audience. Before that, she was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film also did not get good reviews.

