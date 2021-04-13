Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of a tiny Ranbir Kapoor on sets of Ajooba as film completes 30 years

As his film Ajooba completed 30 years, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share some memories from the movie. He shared multiple pictures of the film's production stills, posters and even some lighter moments on sets.

A picture also featured the baby version of actor Ranbir Kapoor. He and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had visited the sets with their mother Neetu Kapoor. Their late father, Rishi Kapoor, was also a part of the movie. The photo showed a tiny Ranbir eagerly looking at Amitabh while his grandfather and film's director, Shashi Kapoor joined them too.

Ranbir Kapoor's photo shared by Amitabh.

Sharing the photo, Amitabh wrote, ".. and the bewildered Ranbir on the sets .." About the film, he wrote, "… of the several memories of the days .. of the collaboration with the Russian Company .. of the trips to Russia the bitter cold at time and the times of the calmer warmer enclaves of great historic importance .. of the dear colleagues of the friendly friends in the USSR and the snow and the freezing of it on the wings of the plane before takeoff .. of the de freezing of them each time it taxied out and could not take off .. the special chemical used for melting it and after many attempts the flight back to home .. and the memory of those that we worked with and .. sadly some dear that have left us today .. now just the years remain .."

Ajooba released in 1991 and was an Indian-USSR co-production. It also starred Dimple Kapadia and Amrish Puri.

Also Read: Aly Goni has the perfect response to a fan who wants to marry him, tells them to get Jasmin Bhasin's permission

Amitabh and Rishi worked together in multiple films such as Amar Akbar Anthony and later in 102 Not Out. He recently joined the Indian adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone. Before his death in April last year, Rishi was supposed to play the second lead with Deepika.

Now, Amitabh and Ranbir have also worked together for the first time in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film is the first part of a fantasy trilogy, also starring Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON