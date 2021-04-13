Aly Goni has the perfect response to a fan who wants to marry him, tells them to get Jasmin Bhasin's permission

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni received a marriage proposal from a fan during a chat session he held online recently and the Zidd actor claimed they would need Jasmin Bhasin's permission for it.

Aly wrote for his fans on Instagram, "Chalo ask me anything but but but I will answer only 5 questions." A fan asked Aly, "Will you marry me?" and pasted heart emoji and smiley with it. Aly was quick to share a picture of Jasmin and wrote, "Isase permission leni padegi, loge? (You need to seek permission from her, will you ask for it)?

A screenshot of Aly Goni's response to the fan's marriage proposal.





Aly and Jasmin have been close friends for a long time. Most recently, they were seen together on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin was one of the contestants who entered the show as it kickstarted in October last year. Aly, on the other hand, had first entered the house to "support Jasmin". After making an exit in order to save Jasmin in the game, Aly later made a re-entry as a wild card contestant.

Their stint on the reality show was full of fun and romance. It began with the couple declaring all the time that they were great friends, but nothing beyond. However, as they spent time with each other on the show and supported each other in almost every fight and moment, they accepted their feelings for each other.

Their romantic journey took a step back when Jasmin's parents visited the Bigg Boss 14 house and advised her to stay away from relationships and commitments on the show. They asked her to concentrate on the game instead. Aly was dejected for a while after their visit. However, they have now officially accepted they are in love with each other.

