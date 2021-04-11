IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aly Goni came up with romantic caption for Jasmin Bhasin's new Dubai trip pics. See here
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin pose together.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin pose together.
tv

Aly Goni came up with romantic caption for Jasmin Bhasin's new Dubai trip pics. See here

  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who discovered their feelings for each other during Bigg Boss 14, have shared new pictures from their Dubai trip. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have treated their combined nine million-plus Instagram followers to new pictures from their Dubai trip. Aly and Jasmin have been keeping fans updated with regular pictures on social media.

On Saturday, they each shared new pictures from a day out on the desert, where they posed among the dunes together. "Caption this," wrote Jasmin in her post, which showed the two of them sitting next to each other, on the sand. Aly responded in emojis: "👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨"


On his Instagram account, Aly shared a couple of solo pictures of himself, from the same location, apparently taken on the same day. He wore a partially unbuttoned shirt, and a head scarf.

Aly and Jasmin's fan accounts also posted pictures of them at a restaurant, where they both wore white. The pictures showed the couple sitting across the table, and posing for each other.

Aly and Jasmin entered Bigg Boss 14 as friends, but over the course of the show discovered their feelings for each other. “It (the relationship) is amazing yaar. Nothing has changed. We were best friends before, and still are. We behave like that only with each other," he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Also read: Aly Goni reveals he loved Jasmin Bhasin even before entering Bigg Boss 14: 'Love was always there'

Addressing rumours about their wedding, particularly their fans-led speculation about it, he added, "It’s also sweet of them that they want this for us, and the question comes with a lot of positivity. In fact, the paps laugh when they ask ‘bhai kab kar rahe ho shadi’, so I don’t find it irritating. Bas main bol bolke thak gaya hun ke abhi nahi hogi (I'm tired of saying that it isn't happening just yet),” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
aly goni jasmin bhasin bigg boss 14 bigg boss + 2 more

Related Stories

After getting into a relationship, actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have featured in music videos together
After getting into a relationship, actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have featured in music videos together
tv

Aly Goni on his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin: We’ve just started staying together, we’ll get married when we think we are ready

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Actor Aly Goni feels Jasmin Bhasin will always be his best friend before being his girlfriend, adding that knowing her from before worked in the favour of their relationship
READ FULL STORY
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been dating for a while now.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been dating for a while now.
bollywood

Jasmin Bhasin on marriage plans with Aly: 'Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Jasmin Bhasin has responded to a paparazzo's question about her marriage plans with boyfriend Aly Goni. The two have been together since before they appeared together on Bigg Boss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP