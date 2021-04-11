Aly Goni came up with romantic caption for Jasmin Bhasin's new Dubai trip pics. See here

Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have treated their combined nine million-plus Instagram followers to new pictures from their Dubai trip. Aly and Jasmin have been keeping fans updated with regular pictures on social media.

On Saturday, they each shared new pictures from a day out on the desert, where they posed among the dunes together. "Caption this," wrote Jasmin in her post, which showed the two of them sitting next to each other, on the sand. Aly responded in emojis: "👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨"





On his Instagram account, Aly shared a couple of solo pictures of himself, from the same location, apparently taken on the same day. He wore a partially unbuttoned shirt, and a head scarf.

Aly and Jasmin's fan accounts also posted pictures of them at a restaurant, where they both wore white. The pictures showed the couple sitting across the table, and posing for each other.

Aly and Jasmin entered Bigg Boss 14 as friends, but over the course of the show discovered their feelings for each other. “It (the relationship) is amazing yaar. Nothing has changed. We were best friends before, and still are. We behave like that only with each other," he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Addressing rumours about their wedding, particularly their fans-led speculation about it, he added, "It’s also sweet of them that they want this for us, and the question comes with a lot of positivity. In fact, the paps laugh when they ask ‘bhai kab kar rahe ho shadi’, so I don’t find it irritating. Bas main bol bolke thak gaya hun ke abhi nahi hogi (I'm tired of saying that it isn't happening just yet),” he said.

