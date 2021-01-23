Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a throwback post on Instagram Stories, featuring her cousin Arjun Chhiba and his girlfriend Manavi Gaur.

In the photo, Suhana is seen giving Manavi a hug as the three pose together. Suhana is seen in a purple dress while Manavi and Arjun are seen in black outfits. She wrote with the photo, "I miss my babysitters." She added, "Ignore the awkward arm".

Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post.

Suhana shares regular posts dedicated to her friends and family members. Recently, she had shared a photo with her cousin, Alia Chhiba to wish her on her birthday. Alia and Arjun are children of Gauri Khan's brother.

Sharing a boomerang video where the duo was seen taking a selfie, Suhana wrote: "Happy Birthday to my sisterrr @aliachhiba". Alia was seen in a black dress while Suhana was in her usual diva mode, in a printed shirt and jeans, showing off her toned midriff.

Alia, too, often shares photos with Suhana on Instagram. Sharing some pictures from Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa with Suhana, she had written: "Follow the disco ball." Suhana reacted to it and wrote in the comments section: "Hehehe love u."

Suhana is currently enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University. While she has aspirations to become an actor, her father Shah Rukh has decreed that all his children will have to complete their studies before they are allowed to pursue their acting or filmmaking careers.

Last year in September, Suhana had spoken about the hateful messages she receives on social media for her looks. She said that she has been called ugly since she was the age of 12 and added that it was sad, as Indians were brown by default, and ‘hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure’.

In her Instagram post, Suhana wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”