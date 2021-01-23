Priyanka Chopra paces around with milk in hand after shooting another Hot Ones episode
Actor Priyanka Chopra has not learnt from her past experiences and has subjected herself to yet another episode of Hot Ones. On Friday, she shared a video, showing the state of her after eating yet another round of spicy chicken wings for a new episode.
In 2019, Priyanka appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made her eat the hot wings while answering questions about herself. With every round, the wings got hotter to the point of torture. Both Priyanka and Jimmy were left smoking through their ears by the end of it.
In the latest video shared by her, Priyanka is seen pacing around her hotel in London, carrying a glass of milk in one hand and perhaps a bucket of ice cream in another. "Guys just filmed #HotOnes...holy s#!$. Coming soon. @firstwefeast @seanseaevans," she wrote in her tweet.
Not just Priyanka, but even her husband Nick Jonas has taken up the Hot Ones challenge with his brother Joe and Kevin. On The Tonight Show episode, Priyanka revealed that she gave Nick a pep-talk before his tryst with the hot wings, saying he has to persevere, 'now that he is married to an Indian'. Watch the Priyanka episode here:
Priyanka is currently busy promoting her film The White Tiger on various shows. The film released on Netflix on Friday to wide critical acclaim. The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani with Adarsh Gourav in the lead. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka in supporting roles.
Priyanka also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday where she talked about the film and her reaction to Kamala Harris becoming the first female, South Asian and African American vice president of the United States.
Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Actor arrives at venue in Alibaug. See pics
"Couple of things, it was such an emotional moment for a lot of my friends and family but coming from a country like India which has seen several women in governance, whether it is President, Prime Minister...You know, welcome to the club, America. That's what I'll say. High time, I hope this isn't the first (last). I hope there are many, many because this is what governance should look like. Leadership looks amazing especially when it is diverse and reflective of what the world really looks like," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account
- Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog
- The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone signs Hollywood agency ICM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again, release date pushed to Oct
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland recalls 'terrible' Marvel audition process for Spider-Man
- Actor Tom Holland spoke about the arduous audition process for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the time he thought he'd be fired from the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ana de Armas' life-size cutout trashed outside Ben Affleck's house after breakup
- A life-size cutout of Ana de Armas was trashed outside Ben Affleck's house, amid reports of their breakup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Extraction director says Marvel universe is inspiration for franchise's future
- Joe and Anthony Russo are bringing their Marvel Cinematic Universe experience to fleshing out the Extraction franchise, director Sam Hargrave has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Timberlake announces birth of second son with Jessica Biel, reveals name
- Celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child, a year after he publicly apologised for inappropriate behaviour amid cheating rumours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra drops Divine's banging original song from White Tiger. Listen
- Priyanka Chopra has shared Jungle Mantra, an original song from the White Tiger soundtrack, by Divine, featuring Vince Staples and Pusha T. Listen here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ray Fisher confirms he's been removed from Flash movie, amid standoff with WB
- Actor Ray Fisher has released a lengthy statement confirming his removal from the upcoming Flash movie, amid his standoff with Warner Bros.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed reveals his 'secret' wedding details along with wife's name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
- Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar
- Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room
- One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox