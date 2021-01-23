IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra paces around with milk in hand after shooting another Hot Ones episode
Priyanka Chopra has shot for a new episode of Hot Ones.
Priyanka Chopra has shot for a new episode of Hot Ones.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra paces around with milk in hand after shooting another Hot Ones episode

Priyanka Chopra has shot for yet another episode of Hot Ones where celebrities are made to gulp down spicy sauces, to test their tolerance for hot food.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:20 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has not learnt from her past experiences and has subjected herself to yet another episode of Hot Ones. On Friday, she shared a video, showing the state of her after eating yet another round of spicy chicken wings for a new episode.

In 2019, Priyanka appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made her eat the hot wings while answering questions about herself. With every round, the wings got hotter to the point of torture. Both Priyanka and Jimmy were left smoking through their ears by the end of it.


In the latest video shared by her, Priyanka is seen pacing around her hotel in London, carrying a glass of milk in one hand and perhaps a bucket of ice cream in another. "Guys just filmed #HotOnes...holy s#!$. Coming soon. @firstwefeast @seanseaevans," she wrote in her tweet.

Not just Priyanka, but even her husband Nick Jonas has taken up the Hot Ones challenge with his brother Joe and Kevin. On The Tonight Show episode, Priyanka revealed that she gave Nick a pep-talk before his tryst with the hot wings, saying he has to persevere, 'now that he is married to an Indian'. Watch the Priyanka episode here:

Priyanka is currently busy promoting her film The White Tiger on various shows. The film released on Netflix on Friday to wide critical acclaim. The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani with Adarsh Gourav in the lead. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka in supporting roles.

Priyanka also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday where she talked about the film and her reaction to Kamala Harris becoming the first female, South Asian and African American vice president of the United States.

Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Actor arrives at venue in Alibaug. See pics

"Couple of things, it was such an emotional moment for a lot of my friends and family but coming from a country like India which has seen several women in governance, whether it is President, Prime Minister...You know, welcome to the club, America. That's what I'll say. High time, I hope this isn't the first (last). I hope there are many, many because this is what governance should look like. Leadership looks amazing especially when it is diverse and reflective of what the world really looks like," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new film, The White Tiger for the last couple of days.
Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new film, The White Tiger for the last couple of days.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for The White Tiger praise and the wine

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated the release of her film, The White Tiger. She took to Instagram to thank him. See her response here.
READ FULL STORY
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
hollywood

The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
hollywood

The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
Deepika Padukone was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
hollywood

Deepika Padukone signs Hollywood agency ICM

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is hoping more representation in Hollywood and has now signed on agency ICM, which currently represents multiple stars such as Eugene Levy, Regina King and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die.
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die.
hollywood

James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again, release date pushed to Oct

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The release of James Bond movie No Time to Die has been postponed again. The film is now scheduled to release in October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland in his audition tape for Spider-Man.
Tom Holland in his audition tape for Spider-Man.
hollywood

Tom Holland recalls 'terrible' Marvel audition process for Spider-Man

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Actor Tom Holland spoke about the arduous audition process for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the time he thought he'd be fired from the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly ended their relationship.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly ended their relationship.
hollywood

Ana de Armas' life-size cutout trashed outside Ben Affleck's house after breakup

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • A life-size cutout of Ana de Armas was trashed outside Ben Affleck's house, amid reports of their breakup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave on the set of Extraction.
Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave on the set of Extraction.
hollywood

Extraction director says Marvel universe is inspiration for franchise's future

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Joe and Anthony Russo are bringing their Marvel Cinematic Universe experience to fleshing out the Extraction franchise, director Sam Hargrave has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justin Timberlake is reportedly trying to mend his relationship Jessica Biel.
Justin Timberlake is reportedly trying to mend his relationship Jessica Biel.
hollywood

Justin Timberlake announces birth of second son with Jessica Biel, reveals name

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child, a year after he publicly apologised for inappropriate behaviour amid cheating rumours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra drops Divine's banging original song from White Tiger. Listen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared Jungle Mantra, an original song from the White Tiger soundtrack, by Divine, featuring Vince Staples and Pusha T. Listen here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ray Fisher played Cyborg in Justice League.
Ray Fisher played Cyborg in Justice League.
hollywood

Ray Fisher confirms he's been removed from Flash movie, amid standoff with WB

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Actor Ray Fisher has released a lengthy statement confirming his removal from the upcoming Flash movie, amid his standoff with Warner Bros.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riz Ahmed has talked about his wife for the first time.
Riz Ahmed has talked about his wife for the first time.
hollywood

Riz Ahmed reveals his 'secret' wedding details along with wife's name

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Riz Ahmed has talked about his wife for the first time, how they got married during the pandemic and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Evans played Captain America in multiple MCU movies.
Chris Evans played Captain America in multiple MCU movies.
hollywood

Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:16 AM IST
As per fresh reports, Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. The actor, however, has denied the rumours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two kids together.
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have two kids together.
hollywood

Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
Patralekhaa reminisced about Rajkummar Rao's journey from Gurugram to New York.
hollywood

Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King assembles an astonishingly excellent cast.
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King assembles an astonishingly excellent cast.
hollywood

One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP