bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan poses for pictures with a friend in New York. See here

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, enjoyed a day out with a friend in New York on Sunday. Check out her latest photos here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Suhana Khan with her friend in New York.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, enjoyed a day out with her friend on Sunday. The two posed for pictures in the streets of New York.

Suhana was seen in a black bodycon dress and brown Uggs. She also wore a black overcoat and kept her long, brown hair untied. Her friend Urshita Vaishnav was seen in a red top, blue jeans, blue jacket and red heels.

Sharing a photo of the two on Instagram Stories and tagging Urshita in her post, Suhana wrote, 'missed u'. She also shared a close up of their shoes, writing, 'hehe'.

Suhana is enrolled at New York University for a course in film studies. Like her father, she also wishes to be an actor. She shares regular updates from her life in New York, including photos with friends, glimpses of her apartment and more.

Recently, Suhana shared a couple of photos on Instagram but deleted them later. Sh did not say why she removed the post.

Last year, she had spoken about the bullying that she faced on Instagram. In a post, Suhana had written, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra comes to The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani's support after he faces racist comments in US

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” she had added.

Topics
suhana khan shah rukh khan suhana khan pics

