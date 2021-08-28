Suhana Khan poses in sheer white top on last day of vacation, see photo

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, dropped a new picture of herself online. It appears that her vacation has finally come to an end. She took to Instagram Stories to share an image of herself posing on a staircase and captioned it, “Last day.” She also added a heart emoji.

In the photo, Suhana wore a sheer white long-sleeved top, tied in a knot, over a spaghetti top, and denim shorts. Her hair was tied up in a bun, with a pair of sunglasses perched on the top of her head. A small white bag hung from her left shoulder. She faced away from the camera as she smiled.

Suhana Khan shared a new photo on Instagram Stories.

From the looks of it, Suhana has been on a holiday for several weeks. On Wednesday, she posted pictures of herself wearing a red bodycon dress with a low-cut back. She was bathed in the golden hour glow. “Huh?” her caption read. She did not reveal the location.

A few days ago, Suhana shared photos of herself from Portugal. Prior to that, she was in Serbia with Gauri, who posted snaps from their day out in Belgrade.

Last month, Suhana turned muse for Gauri, who took pictures of her as she posed in a white tank top and denim shorts by the poolside. “Yes!!! Blue is my favourite colour,” Gauri wrote. Shah Rukh dropped a rare comment on the post. “Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour,” he wrote.

Currently, Suhana is a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Like Shah Rukh, she wishes to become an actor and is completing her education before she can enter the film industry.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, which is yet to be officially announced, also reportedly features Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.