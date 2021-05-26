Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s friends click the best pictures of her. Here is proof

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, turned muse for a photoshoot done by her friend Palmer Wells. Palmer’s page, Palmer Wells Creative, shared a number of pictures on Instagram. One of them was a glamorous close-up shot of Suhana, in which she had her hands behind her head, and looked to the side. She wore her hair down as it cascaded past her shoulders.

In the caption, Palmer simply used a white heart emoji. Suhana dropped red heart emojis on the post. “So pretty,” one Instagram user commented, while another tagged Suhana and added heart-eyes emojis.

Another friend of Suhana’s, Gillian, also shared pictures with her on Instagram. One of them was a mirror selfie of them wearing LBDs and silver chokers.

Suhana and her friend pose in black dresses.

Ever since Suhana made her Instagram account public last year, she has amassed over 1.7 million followers. She often shares glimpses of her life, particularly her downtime with her friends on her page.

Currently, Suhana is stationed in New York, where she is studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January after spending several months of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family. Shah Rukh and her little brother, AbRam, came to see her off at the Mumbai airport.

Suhana wants to follow in Shah Rukh’s footsteps and enter Bollywood. She has previously acted in an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London and a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Also read: KRK says ‘not here to destroy Salman Khan’s career’ after being sued for defamation for Radhe review

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Suhana’s best friend Ananya Panday showered praise on her. “Suhana is a brilliant actor. We used to do plays together in school and we did acting classes together. We actually went to the New York Film Academy together for an acting course when we were younger. Suhana is one of the most talented people I know. She is a great dancer, she sings, she does everything. I think she is amazing. I am really looking forward to her debut,” she had said.