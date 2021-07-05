Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sports a chic crop top and shorts for her Pilates class, see pic

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from her Pilates class. She was seen wearing a grey ensemble for the workout session.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a new picture from her Pilates class. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana was seen posing in front of the mirror and revealing her workout attire.

In the picture, Suhana Khan was seen wearing grey shorts and a chic crop top. She sported a pair of looped earrings while she tied her hair back. The picture gave a look at her cute blue coloured phone cover as well. She shared the picture with the sticker, 'Pilates Pilates Pilates.'

Suhana is currently in the United States where she's pursuing her higher studies. Shah Rukh's daughter is a student of Tisch School of the Arts in New York. Suhana had enrolled for the course in 2019 but spent most of her 2020 in Mumbai with her family. She had travelled to the country and stayed with her family during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

During her stay in India, Suhana often shared pictures of the view from her home. Suhana was also seen accompanying Shah Rukh, and her brother, Aryan Khan to the UAE to support the actor's team Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2020. She returned to the US earlier this year.

Suhana, like her father, hopes to pursue a career in acting. However, her dad thinks she has to first learn the craft. Speaking to Hindustan Times in the past, Shah Rukh had said, "Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet."

The youngster has already starred in a few plays, including the adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London in 2018. She was then seen in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue in 2019.

