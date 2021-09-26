Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan steps out in red dress for night out in New York with friends. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan had a fun night out with her friends in New York on Saturday. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her look for the night.

Suhana wore a strapless, short red leather dress and tied her hair in a ponytail. She paired her look with nude platform heels and a white purse. Her friends were also dressed in party outfits.

More pictures show them walking down a New York street, holding hands and another, which appeared to have been clicked at the subway.

Suhana is pursuing a course in film studies at New York University's Tisch School of Arts. She often shares pictures from her apartment on Instagram.

Suhana recently returned to US after several weeks of vacation in Europe, including trips to Portugal and Serbia. Her mother, film producer Gauri Khan previously shared pictures from their holiday. They visited Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade and later, Suhana geo-tagged herself at a lake in Portugal.

Before that, Gauri had done an entire photoshoot for Suhana by a pool. In the photos, Suhana was seen in a white tank top and shorts, posing with a can of Coke in her hands. "Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford," she wrote with her post.

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child and only daughter. She has elder brother Aryan Khan and younger brother, AbRam Khan. She has previously expressed an interest in becoming an actor like her father while Aryan wishes to be a filmmaker.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, which has not been officially announced yet, also reportedly features Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. Shah Rukh was also spotted on the sets of a film with Atlee.