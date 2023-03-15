Shah Rukh Khan's friend addresses actor's silence on Aryan Khan’s arrest, says he 'didn't want to escalate'

Viveck Vaswani, Shah Rukh Khan's friend recently talked about the actor's silence during Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case. Aryan is Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son who was involved in a drugs-related case. Shah Rukh's friend praised his grace during Aryan Khan's arrest, which became one of the biggest controversies of the year. Also read: Siddharth Anand reveals which Pathaan scene made Salman Khan say 'you are not serious'

Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in October 2021. He was in jail for 25 days before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court. He was on October 30, 2021, and later in 2022, Aryan was given a clean chit by the NCB.

All this while, Shah Rukh and his family maintained silence amid the media trial. Talking about it, the Pathaan actor's oldest friend from the industry, actor and producer Viveck Vaswani, told Connect FM Canada, "I think he did not want to escalate it (the issue), he didn’t open his mouth, neither did Aryan, Gauri or Suhana, it is called grace and dignity.”

Shah Rukh had only once touched upon Aryan's alleged involvement in a drug case. During an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, a fan asked him what motivates him to overcome the problems he has 'faced so far'. In reply, Shah Rukh said, "One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad…"

After Aryan's release from jail, Shah Rukh took several measures to avoid the media and paparazzi every time he was out and about. Even during the Pathaan release, he ditched film promotion through media and opted for fan interactions on Twitter. Later during a press meet following the success of Pathaan, he said, "This is an experience that’s yet to sink in. Maybe we will be more grateful to God. There were times when we had to make calls to people to make them release the film with ease and they did that. I want my films to release with love.”

Meanwhile, Aryan is set to foray into films. He is working on his first script which will mark his debut. His sister Suhana Khan will also be joining Bollywood with the release of The Archies this year.

