Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a USC graduate now, see pic from ceremony
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a USC graduate now, see pic from ceremony

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan graduated from the University of Southern California on Sunday. Check out his picture from the graduation ceremony here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Aryan Khan at the USC graduation ceremony.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is now a graduate from the University of Southern California. On Sunday, Aryan received his degree from the university at a socially-distanced graduation ceremony.

A picture of him shared by his fan accounts on Instagram shows him on what looks like a jumbotron, in a black graduation robe and a graduation stole in the red and golden colours of his university. He is seen on the stage, holding his degree. His full name - Aryan Shah Rukh Khan - was written underneath. "Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts," it read.

Not just Aryan, FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow's son Julian also graduated from USC on Sunday. She shared a photo with him on Instagram from the ceremony. "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," she captioned the photo.

Shah Rukh had previously said that Aryan doesn't wish to be an actor like him but a film director. In an interview with David Letterman, Shah Rukh said that Aryan is wary of the comparisons that will be drawn between the two of them, were he to become an actor. “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he added.

The two did work together on the Hindi dub of The Lion King. While Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa, Aryan voiced the grown-up Simba.

Also read: Mahira Khan calls ban on Pakistani artistes ‘sad’, says she was ‘scared’ to sign web series on Indian platforms

Aryan's friend and actor Ananya Panday has also talked about Aryan's interest in direction. “Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative; he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voiceover so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day," she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is now a graduate from the University of Southern California. On Sunday, Aryan received his degree from the university at a socially-distanced graduation ceremony.

A picture of him shared by his fan accounts on Instagram shows him on what looks like a jumbotron, in a black graduation robe and a graduation stole in the red and golden colours of his university. He is seen on the stage, holding his degree. His full name - Aryan Shah Rukh Khan - was written underneath. "Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts," it read.

Not just Aryan, FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow's son Julian also graduated from USC on Sunday. She shared a photo with him on Instagram from the ceremony. "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," she captioned the photo.

Shah Rukh had previously said that Aryan doesn't wish to be an actor like him but a film director. In an interview with David Letterman, Shah Rukh said that Aryan is wary of the comparisons that will be drawn between the two of them, were he to become an actor. “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he added.

The two did work together on the Hindi dub of The Lion King. While Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa, Aryan voiced the grown-up Simba.

Also read: Mahira Khan calls ban on Pakistani artistes ‘sad’, says she was ‘scared’ to sign web series on Indian platforms

Aryan's friend and actor Ananya Panday has also talked about Aryan's interest in direction. “Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative; he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voiceover so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day," she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan shah rukh khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan clicked at Mumbai airport, are they joining Suhana Khan in New York? Watch video

PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 09:44 AM IST
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan snapped outside Yashraj Studios, see pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 06:25 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Wholesome video shows elderly man gifting toddler a dollar while shopping. Watch

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP