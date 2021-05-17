Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a USC graduate now, see pic from ceremony

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is now a graduate from the University of Southern California. On Sunday, Aryan received his degree from the university at a socially-distanced graduation ceremony.

A picture of him shared by his fan accounts on Instagram shows him on what looks like a jumbotron, in a black graduation robe and a graduation stole in the red and golden colours of his university. He is seen on the stage, holding his degree. His full name - Aryan Shah Rukh Khan - was written underneath. "Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts," it read.

Not just Aryan, FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow's son Julian also graduated from USC on Sunday. She shared a photo with him on Instagram from the ceremony. "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," she captioned the photo.

Shah Rukh had previously said that Aryan doesn't wish to be an actor like him but a film director. In an interview with David Letterman, Shah Rukh said that Aryan is wary of the comparisons that will be drawn between the two of them, were he to become an actor. “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he added.

The two did work together on the Hindi dub of The Lion King. While Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa, Aryan voiced the grown-up Simba.

Aryan's friend and actor Ananya Panday has also talked about Aryan's interest in direction. “Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative; he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voiceover so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day," she told Pinkvilla in an interview.