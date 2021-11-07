Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan summoned by NCB for questioning again, here is why he did not appear
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan summoned by NCB for questioning again, here is why he did not appear

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday. However, he did not go due to ill-health.
Aryan Khan appears before Narcotics Control Bureau as per the conditions set by Bombay High Court while granting him bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:28 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was called to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for questioning on Sunday, an agency official told news agency ANI. However, he skipped the summons due to ill-health.

“Aryan Khan was called to the NCB for questioning today. However, due to a slight fever, he will not be coming,” ANI quoted an official as saying.

Currently, Aryan is out on bail in a drug case. He was arrested on October 3 after an NCB raid on a cruise ship the previous day. An alleged rave party was busted. While he was not found to be in possession of any drugs, he was accused of having links to an international drug ring, on the basis of his WhatsApp chats.

RELATED STORIES

Aryan was sent to the Arthur Road jail on October 8. After spending more than three weeks in jail, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month. On Friday, he appeared before the NCB to mark his attendance, as per the conditions of his bail.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged that the drug bust was ‘fake’. “The alleged cruise rave party was a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan for ransom,” he said at a media interaction, according to PTI. He also claimed that NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede was a part of the conspiracy.

Also read: Aryan Khan not allowed to talk to Arbaaz Merchant, Aslam Merchant says ‘they will stay away from each other’

There were also allegations of an attempt to extort money from Shah Rukh. A Special Enquiry Team (SET) has been set up to look into the claims.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan have not yet commented on Aryan’s arrest. However, Suhana Khan shared an Instagram post hours after her elder brother was granted bail. She shared a collage of their childhood photos and wrote, “I love you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan ncb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Malavika Mohanan gears up to resume her career in Bollywood

5

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: See family photos with Shruti, Sarika and Akshara

I am in a very happy phase of my life: Anshul Chauhan

Alia Bhatt hypes Katrina Kaif's Tip Tip performance in Sooryavanshi
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP