Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan summoned by NCB for questioning again, here is why he did not appear

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was called to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for questioning on Sunday, an agency official told news agency ANI. However, he skipped the summons due to ill-health.

“Aryan Khan was called to the NCB for questioning today. However, due to a slight fever, he will not be coming,” ANI quoted an official as saying.

Currently, Aryan is out on bail in a drug case. He was arrested on October 3 after an NCB raid on a cruise ship the previous day. An alleged rave party was busted. While he was not found to be in possession of any drugs, he was accused of having links to an international drug ring, on the basis of his WhatsApp chats.

Aryan was sent to the Arthur Road jail on October 8. After spending more than three weeks in jail, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month. On Friday, he appeared before the NCB to mark his attendance, as per the conditions of his bail.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged that the drug bust was ‘fake’. “The alleged cruise rave party was a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan for ransom,” he said at a media interaction, according to PTI. He also claimed that NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede was a part of the conspiracy.

There were also allegations of an attempt to extort money from Shah Rukh. A Special Enquiry Team (SET) has been set up to look into the claims.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan have not yet commented on Aryan’s arrest. However, Suhana Khan shared an Instagram post hours after her elder brother was granted bail. She shared a collage of their childhood photos and wrote, “I love you.”