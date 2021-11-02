Aryan Khan not allowed to talk to Arbaaz Merchant, Aslam Merchant says 'They will stay away from each other'

Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were released on bail last week after spending close to a month in judicial custody. However, they have been asked not to communicate with each other as per their bail conditions. Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant has said that while it is ‘tough’ for his son, he doesn't want to get himself or Aryan into any trouble.

Shah Rukh Khan's older son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid at an alleged rave party at a Goa-bound cruise in October. Arbaaz Merchant was present as well. The duo was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai, on October 8 and granted bail last month.

Speaking with a leading daily, Arbaaz's father Aslam said that as per the bail terms, the duo has been asked not to contact each other after their release. “It is tough for him but Arbaaz told me he will follow the system. He said, ‘Who wants to go back to hell? I will follow the court conditions religiously’. He is best friends with Aryan and will never do anything that will get him or Aryan into any kind of trouble. So they will stay away from each other,” he said.

Besides the condition of not contacting his co-accused, Aryan's bail conditions also include not indulging in activities similar to what he's been charged with, not issuing any statement regarding the proceedings, surrendering his passport, not leaving the country without prior permission of the Special NDPS court, to name a few.

Aryan was seen leaving the jail premises on Saturday morning. Fans thronged to Mannat, Aryan and Shah Rukh's residence in Mumbai, to welcome him with a grand celebration. Fans burst crackers while cheering for Shah Rukh as Aryan returned home.