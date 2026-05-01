Shah Rukh Khan unveils first poster of Saif Ali Khan’s thriller Kartavya, announces Netflix release date

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming thriller Kartavya, directed by Pulkit, is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15. The release date was announced by Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday. The superstar, whose banner Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the film, shared the update with fans on social media. (Also read: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s ego and my self-respect’: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up on years-long falling out with actor )

Kartavya gets May 15 Netflix release

Emotional thriller Kartavya, starring Saif Ali Khan set to stream on Netflix from May 15. (Instagram/@iamsrk)

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Posting about the film on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “Kartavya ke iss chakravyuh mein, har faisla ek imtihaan hoga (In this labyrinth of duty, every decision will be a test). Watch Kartavya, out 15 May, only on Netflix.”

Earlier in the day, Netflix unveiled a new poster from the film featuring Saif in a rugged police avatar. Sporting bruises on his face and dressed in uniform, the actor is seen standing alone in a field, hinting at the intense and gritty tone of the story.

About Kartavya

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{{^usCountry}} The film revolves around a police officer struggling to balance his responsibilities in a morally complicated world. As danger escalates around him, he finds himself torn between duty, personal relationships and the emotional burden of his choices. The narrative delves into themes of justice, guilt, power and silence, while exploring how far one can go in the name of responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film revolves around a police officer struggling to balance his responsibilities in a morally complicated world. As danger escalates around him, he finds himself torn between duty, personal relationships and the emotional burden of his choices. The narrative delves into themes of justice, guilt, power and silence, while exploring how far one can go in the name of responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film promises an emotionally layered story packed with intense performances and grounded storytelling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film promises an emotionally layered story packed with intense performances and grounded storytelling. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Kartavya also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles. The film will begin streaming on Netflix from May 15. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Kartavya also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles. The film will begin streaming on Netflix from May 15. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

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On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, an action-packed thriller helmed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal that released on Netflix. The actor will next be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, where he reunites with Akshay Kumar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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