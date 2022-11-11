Shah Rukh Khan shares pics with Deepika Padukone as she completes ‘15 fabulous years’ in Bollywood: Still looking at you

Deepika Padukone officially completed 15 years in the film industry recently. On Friday, her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to congratulate her, and share their pictures over the years. In all the photos, Shah Rukh looked into Deepika’s eyes, and even wrote about it in his tweet. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor recreates Deepika Padukone's scene from Om Shanti Om

Giving Deepika Padukone a shoutout on Twitter, Shah Rukh shared a collage of their photos from their four films together – Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014), and the upcoming action drama Pathaan. He wrote, “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance… amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you… Looking at you… and looking at you… and still looking at you… Deepika Padukone.”

Many fans reacted to Shah Rukh’s tweet, with some calling them ‘the best pair ever’. One fan wrote, “This tweet (by Shah Rukh) has cleared everything for me. I will keep loving and supporting Deepika from now on, because if SRK loves her then there's no reason to question Deepika…” Another Twitter user said, “Screaming,” and added crying emojis. A fan called them his ‘favourites', another one said, “My whole heart.”

Deepika made her acting debut in Farah Khan-directed Om Shanti Om, which was released on November 9 in 2007. Recently, Farah had also spoken about the film and its iconic lines after Om Shanti Om clocked 15 years. “People use the dialogues from the film in everyday life, be ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’ or ‘Itni Shiddat’ or ‘Ek chutki sindoor’. These are some iconic dialogues. It (Om Shanti Om) didn’t win a single award for dialogues,” Farah had told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.

Deepika and Shah Rukh will soon be seen in their fourth film together, Pathaan. The action film also stars John Abraham, and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan will be released on January 23 next year.

