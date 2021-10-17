‘Shah Rukh Khan started acting at 23’: Pooja Bedi’s tweet calling Aryan Khan ‘innocent kid’ challenged, she reacts

Pooja Bedi came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case, and called him an ‘innocent kid’. Aryan, who was arrested after a raid on a cruise ship, is currently in Arthur Road jail.

“If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan, isn’t it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup? It’s psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason. The judicial system needs a major revamp... such systems create criminals by punishing innocents,” she tweeted.

While no drugs were found in Aryan’s possession, he has been accused of being a regular consumer of drugs and even illicit trafficking. A special NDPS court in Mumbai has reserved order on his bail application till October 20.

One Twitter user challenged Pooja’s tweet calling Aryan a ‘kid’ and pointed out that Shah Rukh started acting when he was the same age. The person also said that javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra won an Olympic gold medal at the age of 23 ‘but Aryan is a kid because he is’.

Pooja Bedi objected to 23-year-old Aryan Khan being jailed ‘for no valid reason’.

Pooja replied, “No matter what your achievements... tossing a 23-year-old into jail for no valid reason is scarring. If any of the people you mentioned were suddenly tossed behind bars for weeks for no valid reason... How would you feel about the system? The very system you are told to honour & respect.”

Another Twitter user said that Bollywood, or ‘Gutterwood’ as they called it, should shut shop. “The judicial system doesn’t need a major revamp... rather Bollywood (Gutterwood) should be shut down soon so as to protect our country from anti-national elements/activities. Everyone has seen their real face,” they wrote.

Pooja Bedi called a Twitter user, who demanded a shutdown of Bollywood to protect national interests, ‘vicious’.

Pooja criticised the person and said, “The very fact you say such things shows huge issues within your consciousness. Lockdown has made so many people vicious, negative & so ready to attack and pounce... even on innocents. All the suppressed bile and negative emotions within will find a way out. Be careful. Observe!”