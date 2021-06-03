Pooja Bedi reveals how fiance Maneck Contractor reacts to men trying to flirt with her at parties

Pooja Bedi, who has been engaged to Maneck Contractor since 2019, said that she would not have been with him, had she met him earlier in life. She also praised his ‘inner confidence’, for being secure about the fact that other men try to flirt with her.

Speaking to Samir Soni, Pooja said, “Today, I am engaged to this amazing man, Maneck Contractor. But you ask, if I had met Maneck seven years ago, would we have been together? No way. He and I were such different people back then. We wouldn’t have gelled. We have come together at the right time, the right place for each other. And that’s brilliant. And I can see this being something that will actually go the distance because today, I am ready for that journey.”

“Each person who has come in between, from my marriage till I met Maneck, I had relationships, and each person was so perfect for that point in time and what they brought into my life. I clearly attracted that because I needed something specific for that journey of life,” she added.

Pooja said Maneck has an ‘open heart and open spirit’ and recalled an instance from when they first started dating. “You go to parties and men are always trying to be all flirtatious, come up with their body language a certain way, looking at you and trying to charm you and all that stuff,” she said, adding that she asked her fiance if it bothered him.

“I asked Maneck once, ‘Sweetheart, does it bother you that people come up and try to flirt or try to say certain things a certain way and you can see that they perhaps want more?’ He says, ‘The beautiful part is, you are with me because you love me. It is a compliment that men want you. And you want me. And that to me is the most important. It’s not about who wants you, it’s about who you want.’ And that shows such inner strength and inner confidence, and self-love and self-respect. And I admire that about him. That’s why I am engaged to him,” she said.

Pooja connected with Maneck, who was her senior at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, on their alumni WhatsApp group a few years ago. In 2019, he proposed atop a hot air balloon. Announcing her engagement, she had tweeted, “He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor’s proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm.”

