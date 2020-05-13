Pooja Bedi reveals daughter Alaya F, son Omar encouraged her to remarry before she met fiancé Maneck Contractor

bollywood

Pooja Bedi, who is a single mother to daughter Alaya F and son Omar, has found love again in Maneck Contractor. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year and will soon tie the knot. In a recent interview, she revealed that her children were extremely supportive of all her relationships and have been persuading her to get married.

“My children have really liked the men in my life and they have liked each one of them. For whatever reason, it hasn’t worked out, but I enjoyed the journey with them,” she told SpotboyE in an interview.

Alaya and Omar encouraged Pooja to ‘settle down’ with someone, just like her ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewala. Farhan is happily married to Laila Khan Furniturewala and has a son named Zaan with her.

“Just before Maneck came into my life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said, ‘Mama, you should really get your life together.’ I said, ‘What?’ They said, ‘Yeah, look at papa. He has met Laila aunty and settled down with her. They have had a child together. He has got his life sorted. You should also get someone and just get married and settle down,’” she said.

Maneck was Pooja’s senior at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and they reconnected after many years on their alumni WhatsApp group. After being in a relationship for a little over a year, he popped the question in the most romantic way possible.

He has literally swept me off my feet... ❤ i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon ❤

Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm ❤ pic.twitter.com/JGvBSoIc2V — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 14, 2019

Announcing her engagement, Pooja had tweeted, “He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor’s proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm.”

