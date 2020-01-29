e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alaya F opens up about parents’ divorce, relationship with stepmother, mom Pooja Bedi’s fiance

Alaya F opens up about parents’ divorce, relationship with stepmother, mom Pooja Bedi’s fiance

Actor Alaya F has spoken about her parents’ divorce, and her relationship with her father’s wife, and her mother’s fiance.

bollywood Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alaya F during the promotions of her upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.
Alaya F during the promotions of her upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.(IANS)
         

Actor Alaya F, who is poised to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Jawaani Jaaneman, has spoken about her parents’ divorce, and how she handled it. Alaya’s parents, actor Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Furniturewala were married from 1994 to 2003.

She told Pinkvilla, “I was 5 years old and I don’t really have that much memory of it. I had memory of years after that. I had a happy childhood and both my parents are still on great terms. They never made me feel that something sad has happened. It was just a divorce and it’s okay.”

Also read: Alaya F was asked what she has that Ananya Panday doesn’t, her savage reply is ‘a good answer on nepotism’

Speaking about her equation with her mother’s fiance, Maneck Contractor and her father’s wife, Fathima, Alaya said, “Now, my father has remarried and I have another brother Zan who I love dearly. People ask me, ‘How do you get along with your stepmother?’ I liked her. I have never known otherwise. I have a very good relationship with (Maneck) too. They are all wonderful, happy people so I have also been happy with them.”

Alaya’s co-star in Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan, also spoke about his divorce from ex-wife Amrita Singh, and how he broke the news to their kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He told Pinkvilla, “It’s the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that... One needs to understand that certain things can’t be out... I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes... You feel bad but it is a strange thing, sometimes you can’t really imagine...”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

