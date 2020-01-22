Saif Ali Khan on divorce with Amrita Singh, breaking it to his kids: ‘Worst thing in the world, will never be okay with it’

bollywood

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently spoke at length about his three children — Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and the youngest of the three, Taimur. He also spoke about how his divorce with Amrita Singh affected the overall scenario and how he still felt uncomfortable about how it happened.

Saif will soon be seen playing a father in Jawaani Jaaneman. In an interview to Pinkvilla, he was asked how he broke the news of separation and subsequent divorce with Amrita Singh to his kids. He said: “It’s the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that, I mean one needs to understand that certain things can’t be out, I mean I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes. I mean you feel bad but it is a strange thing, sometimes you can’t really imagine... parents is a strange thing, you can’t really imagine of them as together and individuals, as two units as well. You don’t like to think of them making out, you don’t think of them really joined. So it’s like a thing, everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also.”

He did, however, say that a warm home was the right of every child. “I don’t think any child should be deprived of a warm home and that is something that is never easy.”

Saif and his family was complimented about how they click as a ‘modern family as everybody in the family is respectful of the other’. To this, Saif said, “You have to be, you have to make the most of whatever situation and life is beautiful. Nobody should really sit around complaining too much because everything’s alright. Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids.”

