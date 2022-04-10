Shah Rukh Khan takes Suhana and Abram along for a car ride, fans wonder if they are headed to KKR's IPL match

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen out driving around Mumbai with his two kids in tow. Pictures clicked by the Mumbai paparazzi show Shah Rukh in the driver's seat with daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam taking turns to ride shotgun with their dad. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and Aryan Khan click selfie, AbRam crosses fingers, screams with joy at KKR win. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh was seen with a mask on his face and wearing a grey shirt. He also wore dark sunglasses and tied his hair in a ponytail. Suhana was seen wearing dark sunglasses too and AbRam was seen in a blue shirt.

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana. (Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans suspected that the family is off to the Brabourne Stadium where Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders is playing an IPL match against Delhi Capitals. “Pakka Stadium jaa rahe h (surely they are off to the stadium),” wrote a fan on a paparazzo's post about the family.

Recently Suhana and her elder brother Aryan Khan filled in for their dad at the IPL auction in Bangalore. Last week, she was also seen cheering for the team with AbRam and Aryan and actor Ananya Panday. She even shared pictures of how AbRam was nervous for the team and had crossed his fingers for their good luck.

Shah Rukh recently returned from Spain after wrapping up a shoot schedule for his upcoming movie, Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand of War and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Multiple pictures of Shah Rukh and Deepika were leaked from the sets in Spain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to the big screen after almost four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film failed to click at the box office. After its failure, Shah Rukh took more than three years to announce his next movie.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh also reportedly has a film with Atlee. He was seen in Mumbai recently, seemingly shooting for the film.

Suhana is expected to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Archie Comics adaptation. The film will also star Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON