Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and Aryan Khan click selfie, AbRam crosses fingers, screams with joy at KKR win. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam were seen cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL. In several pictures that emerged online, Suhana and AbRam were seen screaming with joy after KKR won the match against Punjab Kings. They were also joined by Suhana's best friend, actor Ananya Panday. (Also Read | Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday spotted at IPL cheering for Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders. See pics)

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Suhana Khan dropped a video in which she can be seen in a yellow top with the KKR logo. She sat in her car and posed for the camera. She wrote, "Game Day" with a purple heart emoji.

Suhana also shared a photo of AbRam crossing his fingers at the stands of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. She wrote, "Think it worked @kkriders." In another picture, Suhana, Abram, Ananya, and their friends were screaming, clapping, and cheering after KKR's win. Sharing it Suhana wrote, "Dream team."

In another picture, Aryan Khan was seen looking at the field as he made a fist while Suhana and Ananya smiled. Aryan and Ananya also posed for a selfie clicked by Suhana. In one of the photos, Suhana was seen mouthing 'oh' as she looked at the players on the field. KKR is owned by Shah Rukh Khan and actor Juhi Chawla.

Most of Kolkata's games in the IPL this season are taking place in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Earlier this year, Aryan and Suhana had also participated in the Indian Premier League auctions on behalf of the KKR team. They were seen at the team owners' table during the two-day auctions.

Meanwhile, Suhana has started shooting for her debut film which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular comic Archie. Ananya is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

