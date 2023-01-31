Shah Rukh Khan talks about Pathaan's sequel, days after film's release. Here's what he said

Actor Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the sequel of his latest release Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. During a media interaction on Monday, Siddharth also reacted when people asked for Pathaan 2. Talking about working with Shah Rukh, Siddharth said it was a ‘gift’ to direct the actor. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan addresses Pathaan controversy for first time)

Sidharth also spoke about how the controversy that Pathaan faced ahead of its release affected the film's team. He said that their 'last two months were a little stressful, to be honest, because of the whole environment'. The filmmaker added that everyone supported them and people came in huge numbers on the first day of the film's release to watch it.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Siddharth said, "Just like every filmmaker, I also had a wish list to once work with Shah Rukh Khan. I think you have to earn a Shah Rukh Khan film, I think it was my journey which I completed and that is when I got a gift to direct Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan aayi hai, hit hui hai. Uske baad kya banayege (Pathaan has been released, and it has been a hit. What will we make after that?". While fans screamed Pathaan 2, Siddharth replied, "Insha allah (God willing)".

Shah Rukh said, "This is a big day for us, my family. We haven't experienced this happiness in a while. Whenever he (Siddharth Anand) wants me to do Pathaan 2, I'll do it. If they want to make a sequel, it'll be my honour to do it."

Pathaan is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and international box office as it collected ₹542 crore gross worldwide in just five days. Helmed by Siddharth, Pathaan was released on January 25. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Actor Salman Khan also has an extended cameo as Tiger in the film.

It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and is Shah Rukh's comeback film after Zero (2018). The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Yash-starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter ₹200 crore club. It collected ₹429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

