Shah Rukh Khan to star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, says, 'humbled and excited to finally work with you'.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday put to rest all rumours about his next project after Pathaan. The actor shared a video on Instagram, announcing his collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in a film titled Dunki. Although other details about the project are not known at this point, Shah Rukh announced that the film will release on December 22, 2023. The actor also tagged Taapsee in his social media post, indicating that she may co-star. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan takes Suhana and Abram for a car ride around town. See pics

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh shared a video oh himself interacting with the filmmaker. In the video, Shah Rukh is seen standing in front a wall with posters of Hirani's films. As he admires the posters, he is joined by the filmmaker. As he asks Shah Rukh what he is looking at, the actor replies, “Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanju, Aamir Khan as PK, and Sanju baba (Sanjay Dutt), of course, as Munnabhai MBBS. Such iconic characters. Do you have something like this for me?” As Hirani replies he has a script, Shah Rukh gets excited and asks him if it has comedy, emotion and romance. The director says yes to the first two but advises Shah Rukh to avoid his signature arms open pose while romancing. “I'll chop off my hands if you wish,” jokes Shah Rukh.

The director then reveals the film's name as Dunki. A disappointed Shah Rukh mutters to himself, “I wonder what he is making. But whatever it is, just grab it. The video then shows a visual of the shadow of an airplane crossing a piece of land just as the word Dunki emerges from the ground.

Shah Rukh captioned the video, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! (You are like my Santa Claus. You start and I will reach on time. Actually I will start living on the sets). Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

Shah Rukh had been rumoured to be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for sometime. When the actor recently appeared in a clean-shaven look at Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash, many fans theorised that it was his new look for Hirani's film. While that part still remains unclear, that the two are indeed coming together is out now. Dunki apparantly also stars Taapsee Pannu, whose name was tagged in the social media post Shah Rukh shared.

Before that, Shah Rukh will be seen in the action thriller Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film hits the screens on January 25, 2023.

