Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi for a 3rd time in a year ahead of Dunki release. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan is back at Vaishno Devi for fresh darshan. This is the actor's third visit this year and looks like he has made it a ritual to go to Vaishno Devi before every film release. It has been working for him so far too. (Also read: Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan goes back to the future as an old man on a mission. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan has made it a ritual to visit Vaishno Devi before every film release.(AFP)

A video shared by news agency PTI shows Shah Rukh, along with his entourage of bodyguards and managers, walking along the cobbled path of the holy shrine in Jammu. He chose to go fully incognito in his black puffer jacket with the hoodie on. His manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen with him.

Previously, Shah Rukh visited Vaishno Devi exactly one year ago on December 12 before the release of Pathaan, which marked his comeback to the big screen after four years. It went on to collect more than ₹1000 crore worldwide. Later in August, he made the pilgrimage again before the release of Jawan. The film collected ₹1100 crore worldwide and remains the biggest hit of the year and one the most successful Hindi films ever made.

Shah Rukh's next release will be Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. And looks like he is hoping to add another ₹1000 crore to the bank. Dunki will release on December 21 and will clash with Prabhas' Salaar. As has been the trend this year, Shah Rukh is not doing any promotional interviews or visits for his film.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories.

