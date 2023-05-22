Shah Rukh Khan wishes daughter Suhana Khan on 23rd birthday with unseen video, she can't help but laugh

Actor Shah Rukh Khan wished his daughter Suhana Khan on her 23rd birthday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Shah Rukh posted a video of Suhana Khan twirling while wearing roller skates along with several other people. The up-and-coming actor was dressed in a cropped black top and blue denims. (Also Read | When Suhana Khan said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be addressed as her dad at school)

The video was recorded in slow motion from a height as Suhana smiled while practising. Shah Rukh captioned the post, "Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby." He also added Harry Styles's Watermelon Sugar as the background music.

Reacting to the post, Suhana wrote, "Loove you the most (kissing face, double heart and red heart emojis)." She also added, "Hehehe" in the comments section. Several fans also wished Suhana taking to the comments section. A person said, "Happiest Birthday princess."

Suhana's friends also wished her. Ananya Panday shared a picture with Suhana on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday my little bird. The sweetest girl in the world, wish you every joy today and everyday love you so so so so much @suhanakhan2.” Shanaya Kapoor also posted photos with Suhana. She wrote, “Twin sister forever happy birthday" and “As you shoot across the sky”.

Suhana is the only daughter of Shah Rukh and his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan. She has an elder brother Aryan Khan and a younger sibling AbRam Khan. She completed her higher studies in New York. Suhana will make her Bollywood acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

The film also marks the debut films of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. It is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will release on Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, will release on September 7. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Shah Rukh will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu.

