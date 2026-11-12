Shah Rukh's secret entry, 100 photographers outside, 350 guests inside, Aishwarya's corner: What really went down at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

For the past five or six days, it has been everywhere on our social media feeds. Who wore what? Who was with whom? Who arrived together? Who posed together? The inside pictures, the Instagram Reels, the paparazzi shots, the photoshoots in extravagant desi outfits. Also read | Nita Ambani's diamond ear cuffs and sheer crystal blouse are the real stars of her chic Manish Malhotra Diwali party look

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan (left), and Aarav Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar (right) at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5, (Agencies)

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We have all seen glimpses of Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, even if we were not invited. And we have all had questions. And finally, now, somebody who was actually there has decided to write about it. That person is Namrata Zakaria, the editor of Rolla. She was at the party on November 5, 2026, at Manish's residence in Mumbai, and here is what she shared in a November 11 Rolla article.

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Who all where there

{{^usCountry}} According to Namrata, the fashion designer and longtime Bollywood insider usually has 400 people in his five-story home in Pali Hill. This year, he tried to limit his guest list to 200, but couldn't manage less than 300. The entrance to his home is a parking lot, which had a decorated wall as a backdrop for nearly 80 to 100 paparazzi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Namrata, the fashion designer and longtime Bollywood insider usually has 400 people in his five-story home in Pali Hill. This year, he tried to limit his guest list to 200, but couldn't manage less than 300. The entrance to his home is a parking lot, which had a decorated wall as a backdrop for nearly 80 to 100 paparazzi. {{/usCountry}}

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Manish's Diwali parties always grab attention online. This year, it was the loved-up appearance of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan that created much of the buzz. Other guests included Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Nita Ambani, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Jahnvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday.

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The Shah Rukh Khan rule

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) always appears from the back entrance of the house and avoids being photographed even when inside, Namrata wrote. The actor's personal bodyguard, Ravi Singh, reportedly politely requests that guests delete any photos they may have taken from afar. If you are one of those guests whom he has missed asking, and you end up posting a photo or a video of SRK, expect that to be your last invitation to Manish's Diwali party, she added.

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The white sofa corner

The party takes place on the second floor of Manish's home, Namrata reported – this is where a giant living room and dining room are, attached to two terraces on either side. In another section are the bar and the entertainment room, with its own separate terrace. This floor can comfortably house 300-350 people, Namrata wrote.

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The hautest and haughtiest section is the living room, the corner of which is lined with plush white sofas, she added. If it's Salman Khan one evening, Salman will remain here for the entire duration of the party, and everyone queues up to greet him, even including Madhuri Dixit, she said. Aishwarya Rai is reportedly seated here too, and after Salman leaves, most of the other actors line up to say hello to her. Shah Rukh and Gauri are always seated here, according to Namrata. SRK reportedly greets everyone with a warm hug and a kiss on the hand, even if he has met you for the first time – just no pictures, please.