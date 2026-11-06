Inside Manish Malhotra's lavish Diwali party: Kareena Kapoor serves glamour, Aishwarya Rai clicks pics with guests
Like every year, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood stars.
Diwali season is here and like each year several Bollywood stars gathered under one roof for Manish Malhotra's party. It was an evening of high fashion and glamour, which brought together the who's who of Bollywood under one roof. The noted fashion designer's annual Diwali bash in Mumbai was held on Thursday and it was a star-studded affair.
Inside the party of the year
Several stars who attended the party took to Instagram to post pictures from inside the party. The pictures have now given a sneak peek of what happened inside the party. In one picture shared by Sufi Motiwala in his Instagram stories saw Aishwarya Rai posing alongside him and Manish for a selfie. Another picture shared by designer Rakshit Singh saw Kareena Kapoor pout for a selfie.
Actor Sayani Gupta shared pictures from the lavish evening. One picture of the party was beautifully decked out with several kinds of golden flowers, and a closer look revealed that it was the huge table in the living room where several white chocolate cakes were kept. She wrote in the caption, “Thank you Manish for the warmest Diwali night. The cake was a showstopper.”
Deep Dive
Cookies, sweets and other delicacies were also seen in another picture that was shared by Namrata Zakaria. She wrote, “The party of the year! And each year! @manishmalhotra05 just threw the most “intimate” Diwali party with only 200 plus people at his sprawling 5 story Pali Hill home. The tequila flowed endlessly, the stars glittered in sequins, the grazing table looked installation art, Punjabi delicacies were devoured and Shah Rukh Khan danced till dawn. Name another place you can hang out and rub shoulders with King Khan, Akshay Kumar, Nita Ambani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a galaxy of A-list movie stars? Not even a film awards show.”
Who attended?
Some of the attendees at the Diwali party were Nita Ambani, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Sanya Malhotra, Kajol, Abhay Verma, Vijay Varma, Kusha Kapila, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Fathima Sana Shaikh, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.
Manish reposted several selfies and pictures from inside the Diwali party on his Instagram stories. The highlight of the evening was the joint appearance of Aishwarya and Abhishek, who were seen posing with the paparazzi together after years. They could not keep their eyes off each other in a sweet moment just before entering the party.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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