Shaheen Bhatt sings Adele’s Easy on Me perfectly in unseen video, impressed Alia Bhatt shares a 'petition'. Watch

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of sister Shaheen Bhatt singing Adele’s Easy On Me. Alia shared the unseen video of Shaheen, and wrote, “Petition to convince Shaheen Bhatt to sing more often for us." She added a red heart emoji along with it. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, too, reacted to Shaheen's singing video and commented on her original post, "Girl you need to sing." Also read: Alia Bhatt picks out unseen gems from wedding album for sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of New Year's Eve, on Saturday, Shaheen shared a series of photos of her life in 2022. Along with them, she also posted a video of her singing the Adele song. In one of the photos, Shaheen posed with Alia Bhatt. There was also a picture of Shaheen sitting on a sofa and crying at Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding in April. She wore a pink suit in the candid photo. She also posted some travel pictures from the past year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures Shaheen wrote, “2 0 2 2 – a not-so-random collection.” Many fans were impressed with Shaheen’s singing skills, and commented on her post. One wrote, "Shaheen you are a good singer! You need to sing, you have a beautiful voice." Another one wrote, "Whatttt! Your voice, oh my Godddddd!"

Within hours, Shaheen shared another post featuring glimpses of her life in 2022. There were some solo photos as well as some pictures of Shaheen with her pet cat. There was also a picture of a foil balloon with her niece Raha Kapoor's name written on it. She wrote in the caption, "2 0 2 2 - part deux (2)." Alia commented on it, "Why are you so cute."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in October, Shaheen had spoken about rumours related to Alia's pregnancy, and how the actor had become pregnant before her wedding with Ranbir. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, after dating for many years. The wedding took place at their Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the actors announced in June that they were all set to embrace parenthood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking with News18 about Alia's pregnancy, Shaheen had said, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON