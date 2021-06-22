Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are in Mira Rajput's 'dream team'. See stylish new pic here
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are in Mira Rajput's 'dream team'. See stylish new pic here

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Mira Rajput formed a 'dream team' for her new Instagram post. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Mira Rajput pose together.

Mira Rajput has shared a new post on Instagram, also featuring her husband Shahid Kapoor and her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter. "Dream team," Mira captioned the post, which showed the three of them striking a stylish pose for the camera.

The trio appeared to be wearing workout gear. While Mira Rajput wore a sports bra, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter wore tank tops and shorts. Several fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. And one person asked, "Where are you’ll working out?"

The three often feature on each other's social media feeds. Recently, Shahid posted a series of selfies with Ishaan, which he captioned, "Ye bhandhan tooooooo....." Ishaan replied, "Kaun bandar."

In an interview with Kidsstoppress, Mira said that she and Shahid ‘used to’ fight about parenting duties but not anymore. “It used to happen. But I am so happy that both of us are in sync. Because I feel co-parenting is really important and it's absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane. Because once you become one, you are a parent till the rest of your life. It’s an endless job but you don’t need to make it endless without any breaks, and that’s where co-parenting really helps. And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that.”

Also read: Mira Rajput talks about co-parenting Misha and Zain with Shahid Kapoor: ‘He is amazing with meltdowns’

Ishaan was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. He also appeared in Mira Nair's adaptation of A Suitable Boy. He will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh. He will next be seen in Jersey, a sports drama due out around Diwali. Shahid is also working on his digital debut, a series helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor ishaan khatter mira rajput

Related Stories

bollywood

Mira Rajput talks about co-parenting Misha and Zain with Shahid Kapoor: ‘He is amazing with meltdowns’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:00 PM IST
bollywood

Mira Rajput dedicates post to 'not a baby anymore' daughter Misha: 'All my things are yours, sweetheart'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:15 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Snake attacks zookeeper in the face in shocking video. Watch his reaction

SRK-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit

Odisha emerges as only state as home to all three species of crocodiles
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP