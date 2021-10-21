Shahid Kapoor moonwalks while Mira Rajput jumps into a pool for a swim, watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor shared videos from the Maldives. While Shahid Kapoor did the moonwalk, Mira was seen swimming. 
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share videos from their Maldives vacation
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are enjoying some time off from work with their kids, Misha and Zain in the Maldives. From going on date nights to enjoying different cuisines, the couple seems to be having fun. On Thursday, Mira shared a video in which she dive into the water for a swim. Shahid, on the other hand, shared a video in which was seen moonwalking.

Mira shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, “Getting that dose of Vitamin Sea Take the plunge with me [kiss emoji] #waterbaby."

Before taking a dip in the ocean, Mira shared a sun-kissed selfie from the beach and wrote, "Don't mind being stranded on an island."

Mira Rajput's latest Maldives selfie (Instagram)

On Thursday, Shahid also posted a video on Instagram, where the actor was seen doing a moonwalk near the beach, he concluded the video with a bhangra step. He captioned the video, “Moon walking my way into just another day like ….”

Read More: Mira Rajput dedicates post to 'love of my life' Shahid Kapoor, shares glimpse from their romantic evening in Maldives

Mira, recently, shared a picture of Shahid from their dinner date and penned a loving note for her man. She wrote, “Each night the Moon kisses secretly the lover who counts the stars Rumi. Full moon with the love of my life.” 

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. A year-and-half later, the couple welcomed their first daughter Misha. In 2018, Shahid and Mira welcomed their younger son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is all set to make his digital debut with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming web series. Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the show marks Raj and Krishna's next digital outing after the two seasons of the acclaimed hit The Family Man.

 

