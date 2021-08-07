Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor drops new selfie with inspirational caption, Mira Rajput teases him: ‘Hi Kylie’
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor drops new selfie with inspirational caption, Mira Rajput teases him: ‘Hi Kylie’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput felt that he was channelling Kylie Jenner in his latest Instagram post. She teased him in the comments section. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor’s new Instagram post reminded Mira Rajput of Kylie Jenner.

Shahid Kapoor shared a new picture on Instagram with a grainy filter. He posted the ‘carfie’ online on Friday with an inspirational caption. “Ain’t no darkness that kill your inner light,” he wrote. However, the photo seemed to remind his wife Mira Rajput of reality television star Kylie Jenner.

In the image, Shahid wore a black sleeveless vest and posed with one hand behind his head. He gave the camera a smouldering gaze. Commenting on the post, Mira teased, “Hi Kylie.”

Fans, however, flooded the comments section with heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis. “Yes I know you are hot, I love you 3000,” one wrote. “U r taking my breath awayyy,” another said. Others called him ‘so handsome’, ‘cutie’ and ‘my whole heart’.

Shahid Kapoor shared a new selfie on Instagram.

Earlier on Friday, Shahid shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself playing cricket in between shots. “Played some cricket after almost a year of being on #jersey sets. #majormissing,” he wrote. He is currently shooting for Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime series, said to be a quirky drama thriller, which marks his maiden digital venture. The show also features Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi.

Also see: Rihanna is now a billionaire, wins fans over with her humble response to achievement. Watch

During an Instagram live in June, Shahid said that he was anxious to see how he would be received by the audience in a digital space. “I’m very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform,” he said, adding that it would be challenging to hold the viewers’ attention for several episodes.

Shahid will also be seen in the sports drama Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, as an ageing cricketer who makes a comeback to the sport to fulfil his son’s dreams.

