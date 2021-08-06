Rihanna is now a billionaire, wins fans over with her humble response to achievement. Watch

Rihanna is now officially a billionaire, with a net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. This makes her the richest female musician in the world. However, a majority of her earnings come not from her music career but from her business ventures - her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty (an estimated $1.4 billion) and her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty (an estimated $270 million).

On Wednesday, the same day that the report came out, Rihanna stepped out for a shopping spree with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In a video that is being widely shared online, a paparazzo asked her what being a ‘self-made billionaire’ meant to her and she had a humble response. “God is good,” she said.

Rihanna won fans’ hearts with her response. “So sweet. I just hope ASAP won’t be intimidated dating a billionaire now,” one fan commented on her video. “I really love her,” another said, while a third called her ‘so humble’.

Earlier this year, Rihanna began trending in India after she shared a news article on the farmers’ protests and tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” She received support from several celebrities, including Richa Chadha and Lilly Singh. Diljit Dosanjh released a track titled RiRi (Rihanna’s nickname) in honour of her. In the song, he thanked God for creating a ‘pari (fairy)’ like her and also sang about wanting to shower her with gifts.

However, Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Rihanna on Twitter, calling her a ‘fool’. “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies,” she wrote.

In another post, Kangana said that Rihanna was just a singer, ‘much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar’. Kangana also said in an interview that Rihanna must have charged ‘at least ₹100 crore’ for her tweet.

Rihanna is known for songs such as Umbrella, Rude Boy, Diamonds and We Found Love.

