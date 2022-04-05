Shahid Kapoor feared he wouldn't become an actor despite being Pankaj Kapur's son: 'People didn't know I was his son'

Shahid Kapoor has revealed that he initially feared that he wouldn't make it as an actor. The actor made his debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, which also starred Amrita Rao. Shahid recently noted that people might think it was easy for him because both his parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem were actors, but in reality, it wasn't the case. Also Read| Jersey trailer: Shahid Kapoor shows a cricketer's struggles and grit, fans hope 'there are no delays in release now'

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur have worked together in the 2011 film Mausam, the 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, and the 2015 film Shaandaar. They will soon be seen together in Jersey, which is set to release in theatres on April 14. At the launch event for the second trailer of the film on Monday, Shahid said that people did not know before his debut that was Pankaj Kapur's son.

The actor recalled, "Mujhe laga hi nahi tha ki mai actor ban paaunga. Kyunki zyadatar log jaante hi nahi the ki main dad ka beta hu (I didn't think I could become an actor, because most of the people were not aware that I am my dad's son)." He added, "Because my parents were separated, and I didn't use to live in Bombay, I came here very late. My mother was a single mom, and I was a little older while Ishaan (Khatter) was very young. I never told anyone as well (about being Pankaj's son). So I didn't know if people would accept me or not."

Shahid recounted that it was after his first film was released that people tried to find out about him and came to know that he is Pankaj and Neliima Azeem's son. He said, "I used to think that if my first film doesn't work, then I will be out of the industry. It's a blessing that I am an actor. I know that people would probably not believe it because my parents were technically actors, but they did not know many people."

Jersey is the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name, which featured Nani in the lead role. The Gowtam Tinnanuri stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid and marks their first collaboration.

