Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor feared he wouldn't become an actor despite being Pankaj Kapur's son: 'People didn't know I was his son'
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor feared he wouldn't become an actor despite being Pankaj Kapur's son: 'People didn't know I was his son'

Shahid Kapoor has said people didn't know he was Pankaj Kapur's son when he made his Bollywood debut. The father-son duo will soon be seen together in Jersey.
Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapoor appeared together in Shaandaar. They will be soon seen together in Jersey.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 11:02 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shahid Kapoor has revealed that he initially feared that he wouldn't make it as an actor. The actor made his debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, which also starred Amrita Rao. Shahid recently noted that people might think it was easy for him because both his parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem were actors, but in reality, it wasn't the case. Also Read| Jersey trailer: Shahid Kapoor shows a cricketer's struggles and grit, fans hope 'there are no delays in release now'

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur have worked together in the 2011 film Mausam, the 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, and the 2015 film Shaandaar. They will soon be seen together in Jersey, which is set to release in theatres on April 14. At the launch event for the second trailer of the film on Monday, Shahid said that people did not know before his debut that was Pankaj Kapur's son.

RELATED STORIES

The actor recalled, "Mujhe laga hi nahi tha ki mai actor ban paaunga. Kyunki zyadatar log jaante hi nahi the ki main dad ka beta hu (I didn't think I could become an actor, because most of the people were not aware that I am my dad's son)." He added, "Because my parents were separated, and I didn't use to live in Bombay, I came here very late. My mother was a single mom, and I was a little older while Ishaan (Khatter) was very young. I never told anyone as well (about being Pankaj's son). So I didn't know if people would accept me or not."

Shahid recounted that it was after his first film was released that people tried to find out about him and came to know that he is Pankaj and Neliima Azeem's son. He said, "I used to think that if my first film doesn't work, then I will be out of the industry. It's a blessing that I am an actor. I know that people would probably not believe it because my parents were technically actors, but they did not know many people."

Jersey is the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name, which featured Nani in the lead role. The Gowtam Tinnanuri stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid and marks their first collaboration.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor pankaj kapur neelima azeem
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP