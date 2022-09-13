Shahid Kapoor holds a fan for his 'partner in crime' Mira Rajput in BTS clip, jokes 'madam paisa kaat legi'. Watch

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput recently collaborated for an advertisement. On Tuesday, Shahid shared a BTS video from the shoot on his Instagram handle. Sharing the video, Shahid called Mira Rajput, his ‘partner in crime’. Also Read: Mira Rajput calls herself ‘lucky’ as Shahid Kapoor throws her birthday bash

The video starts with Shahid saying, “What's my line?” In one part of the clip, Shahid is touching Mira's hair and later he is holding a fan for Mira. He says, "Madam ka fan. Madam ko sweating nahi hota hai lekin madam ko tabb bhi thoda cooling chahiye. Madam ka baal ab wrong side udd raha hai ab madam mera paisa kaat legi (This is my madam's fan. She doesn't sweat but she needs it for cooling. If my madam's hair get spoiled because of the fan, she will cut my salary)." In another part of of the video, Shahid is walking and saying, "No Mira No." Mira says, “Don't say it like that.”

One fan commented, “Cutest couple of B-Town.” Another one repeated Shahid's line and wrote, “Salary kaat legi (She'll cut my salary)… hahahaha. Cuties." Many others dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed Misha in 2016, and then in 2018, they were blessed with a son, Zain. Earlier this year, the couple travelled to Europe for several weeks of vacation. Mira and Shahid shared several posts on Instagram as they vacationed in Switzerland, UK and Italy.

Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy, which is an official Hindi remake of the French film Nuit Blanche. He will also be making his OTT debut with Prime Video's upcoming series Farzi. Helmed by Raj and DK, the series also has actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

