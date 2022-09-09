Mira Rajput calls herself ‘lucky’ as Shahid Kapoor throws her birthday bash

Mira Rajput Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note for husband Shahid Kapoor. The actor had thrown one star-studded party on Mira’s 28th birthday. A day after the bash, Mira treated fans to a glimpse of the couple’s dance from the night. Also read: Shahid Kapoor hosts birthday bash for Mira Rajput

The picture features a candid moment between Mira and Shahid. Mira’s expression in the picture speaks volumes about her happiness. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “I had the time of my life, and I’ve never felt this way before.”

With a special mention of Shahid Kapoor, she added, “The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember I’m one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are, And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth. #anotherturnaroundthesun#28.”

Mira Rajput's Instagram post.

Mira’s birthday party was joined by her family members and friends. Her in-laws like Pankaj Kapur, Neliima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter and their respective families were a part of the celebration. Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh and Kunal Kemmu were papped arriving at the party venue on Wednesday night.

Mira made a splash at her birthday party in a black dress. Shahid joined her in a grey shirt and white pants. Earlier, Shahid had shared an Instagram post to wish Mira on her birthday. It included an old picture of them from their recent dance at her parents' wedding anniversary celebration.

It read, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.” Mira responded to it, saying, “I love you forever.” Ishaan too dedicated a post for Mira on Instagram.

