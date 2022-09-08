Shahid Kapoor hosts birthday bash for Mira Rajput: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak attend

Shahid Kapoor has been throwing one party after another as all in his family except him celebrated their respective birthdays within two weeks. After celebrating daughter Misha's birthday last month and son Zain's birthday earlier this week, Shahid again hosted a birthday bash for wife Mira Rajput. She turned 28 on Wednesday and was joined by her in-laws Pankaj Kapur, Neliima Azeem and their respective families and few others in the celebrations. Also read: When Mira Rajput spoke about fake best friends in Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh and Shahid's bike trip buddy Kunal Kemmu were among those who attended the party.

Mira chose to dress up in a black dress on her birthday. Shahid joined her in a grey shirt and white pants. Farhan too was in a white tee and white pants and was joined by Shibani in black top and camouflage cargo pants. Riteish too wore white shirt and pink pants while Genelia was in a colourful outfit.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak and Sanah Kapur and Neliima Azeem join Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at their party. (Varinder Chawla)

Kunal Rawal and wife, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu at Mira Rajput's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur with wife Supriya Pathak and daughter Sanah Kapur also posed for the paparazzi outside the party venue. While Pankaj and Supriya were in black, Sanah was in a white dress. She will soon be making her onscreen comeback with her upcoming film Saroj Ka Rishta.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter posed with their common friend Kunal Kemmu at the venue. Shahid and Ishaan's mother Neliima Azeem was spotted arriving in a white anarkali. Newlywed designer Kunal Rawal also made to the party with wife Arpita Mehta.

During the day, Shahid dedicated an Instagram post to Mira. He shared a throwback picture from their recent dance at her parents' wedding anniversary celebration along with a sweet message. It read: “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.” She replied to it, saying, “I love you forever.”

