Shahid Kapoor holds Mira Rajput in a tight embrace as they pose in the 'lovely, deep and dark woods'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together for their first picture from their secret family vacation. Mira celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and they went for a birthday special family trip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose for a picture.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are enjoying their time in the woods and have shared a picture on Instagram Thursday afternoon. The couple is on a family vacation in an undisclosed location. Earlier, Mira had shared a glimpse of her holiday on Wednesday.

In her latest post, Shahid Kapoor and Mira stand next to each other as he held her tightly around the shoulder. She leaned on him while holding a long stick in another hand. The couple posed at what seems to be a hilly, forested area. Mira shared the image and captioned it as, “The woods are lovely, dark and deep.”

On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor had wished his wife Mira Rajput on her birthday with a few pictures and a note on Instagram. He wrote, “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday.” He also shared pictures that showed him hugging her in a tight embrace.

Shahid’s step-brother and actor Ishaan Khatter also posted his wish for Mira and commented on Shahid’s post with, “Precious HBD ‘gaaaallll’ @mira.kapoor & thu thu to u 2.”

Also read: Inside Mira Rajput's 27th birthday getaway: Great weather, lots of flowers and a picnic in the garden

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput turned 27 on Tuesday, September 7. She had shared a bunch of pictures giving a peek into her family trip. One of the pictures had Mira posing in an open space surrounded by trees and mist. She was dressed in a pair of denims and some warm clothes. She also shared a few close-up pictures of flowers growing in the garden along with a house. Mira also shared a picture of two picnic baskets resting side-by-side.

