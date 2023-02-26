Shahid Kapoor, Jeetendra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tiger Shroff attend awards event in Mumbai. See pics

Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with veteran actor Jeetendra and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were seen on the red carpet for the Zee Cinema Award 2023 on Sunday in Mumbai. The awards show is being co-hosted by brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will perform on the stage at the ceremony. The former co-stars are both nominated for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhediya last year.

Tiger, who will next be seen in Ganapath with Kriti Sanon, met up with Jeetendra on the red carpet and posed for photos. They were both dressed in black outfits for the awards show. The actor, known for his action roles, was last seen in Heropanti 2 last year.

Jeetendra with actor Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday, was present on the red carpet without his wife Mira Rajput. The actor, who was recently seen in the Prime Video series Farzi, wore a black suit with a white shirt.

Akshay Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, Darshaan Kumar, Ahmed Khan, Aaditi Pohankar, Karan Mehta, Nikkhil Advani, Jayantilal Gada, Lalit Pandit, Rajkumar Santoshi, Namashi Chakraborty, and Anu Malik were also seen attending the awards ceremony.

Besides Varun, Kartik Aaryan is nominated for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the Best Actor (Male) category. Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2, Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha, Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and Anupam Kher in The Kashmir Files are also nominated.

Alia is a double nominee in the Best Actor (Female) category for the films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, which she also produced. The other nominees include Deepika Padukone for Gehraiyaan, Kiara Advani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do, and Kriti Sanon for Bhediya.

Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Doobey from Gehraiyaan, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track, The Punjaabban song from Jugjugg Jeeyo, Apna Bana Le from Bhediya, Maiyya Mainu from Jersey are the nominees for Song of the Year. The nominees for Best Film are Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Drishyam 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Viewers were able to log in and vote for the Best Film, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) And Song Of The Year categories.

