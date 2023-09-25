Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and others celebs at Aman Gill's wedding bash. See pics

Producer Aman Gill threw a wedding party months after his marriage. Aman, who has produced Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, among other films such as Shehzada, had tied the knot with Amrit Berar in an intimate wedding that took place in Canada in July. A host of celebrities turned up at his wedding bash in Mumbai on Sunday. Also read: Fans praise Shahid Kapoor's ‘maturity’ as Hardik Pandya and others crash his photo session at Ambani bash

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput at Aman Gill's party

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday at Aman Gill and Amrit Berar's wedding bash in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput arrived hand-in-hand for the party. Shahid was dressed in a navy blue suit, while Mira wore a black dress for Aman Gill and Amrit Berar's wedding bash. They posed together for paparazzi outside the party venue.

Rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday also chose semi-formal looks for the bash. They arrived separately and posed solo for photographers. Ananya was in a little white dress, while Aditya wore a black shirt with grey trousers. Also spotted at the party were actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal, who is a fashion designer.

Other celebs at the bash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani arrived together for the bash. The couple was dressed in black-and-white outfits – Rakul wore a short dress with black boots, and Jackky was in a white printed kurta. Actor Sidharth Malhotra wore a black velvet blazer as he posed solo at the bash. Actor Ishaan Khattar also wore black for the party.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar looked stylish in a black gown at the wedding bash. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu also graced the party in an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, actor Taapsee Pannu went desi and wore a white ruffled saree for the wedding bah. Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa turned heads in a sleek pink dress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar were also in attendance. Sanjay wore a blue kurta with black trousers, while Karan opted for an all-black look comprising a printed shirt, trousers and matching black shoes.

Aman Gill's wedding post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Producer Aman Gill had tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Amrit Berar in a Sikh ceremony in Canada on July 6. Sharing the wedding pictures, he wrote on Instagram at the time, “A beautiful day of love and blessings. We seek your wishes on our journey ahead. With love, Amrit and Aman.”

Hello cinephiles, we're LIVE on WhatsApp! Join here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON