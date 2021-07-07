Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate 6th wedding anniversary with cuddles and kisses
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate 6th wedding anniversary with cuddles and kisses

Mira Rajput took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture with husband Shahid Kapoor, as they celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Mira Kapoor shared a romantic post for her husband Shahid Kapoor.

Actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his sixth wedding anniversary with wife, Mira Rajput. On Wednesday, Mira took to Instagram to share a photo with Shahid and a romantic message for him.

In the photo, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are seen in a lush green garden. She has her arms wrapped around him and he is seen giving her a kiss on her head. "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life," she captioned her post.

The couple were showered with blessings and love from their fans. "God bless u," wrote one. "So jealous but happy," commented another.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Two years later in 2018, their son Zain was born. Shahid is 13 years older than Mira, a Delhi University graduate.

While Mira made the romantic post on the occasion, Shahid is yet to share a message for his wife on social media. He has been sharing selfies from the shoot of his upcoming movies with Mrunal Thakur and Kunal Kemmu.

Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana shares pic as couple step out for 'lunch date': 'Haven’t done this in so long'

He also paid tribute to actor Dilip Kumar, who died on Wednesday. Sharing a picture of him on Instagram, Shahid wrote, "We are all nothing but versions of you Dilip Saab. Every actor has studied you in awe. Wondering how you did it all. You were as close to PERFECT as it can get. As you return to your spiritual home. The prayers of millions are with you. Thank you for giving us all you did. And sharing your enlightened soul with us through all your breathtaking performances. You will live on forever sir. You are TIMELESS. Rest in peace."

Shahid will soon be seen in Jersey with Mrunal. The film is remake of a Telugu film by same name and sees Shahid has a cricketer. He has also been working on his Amazon Prime Series with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, also known as Raj and DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput

Related Stories

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's 6th anniversary: From first meet to having two kids, timeline of their relationship

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:47 PM IST
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor treats fans to shirtless selfie, Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of her 'morning grind'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:55 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch

Pastry chef’s chocolate Statue of Liberty leaves netizens drooling. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP