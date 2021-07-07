Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate 6th wedding anniversary with cuddles and kisses

Actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his sixth wedding anniversary with wife, Mira Rajput. On Wednesday, Mira took to Instagram to share a photo with Shahid and a romantic message for him.

In the photo, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are seen in a lush green garden. She has her arms wrapped around him and he is seen giving her a kiss on her head. "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life," she captioned her post.

The couple were showered with blessings and love from their fans. "God bless u," wrote one. "So jealous but happy," commented another.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Two years later in 2018, their son Zain was born. Shahid is 13 years older than Mira, a Delhi University graduate.

While Mira made the romantic post on the occasion, Shahid is yet to share a message for his wife on social media. He has been sharing selfies from the shoot of his upcoming movies with Mrunal Thakur and Kunal Kemmu.

He also paid tribute to actor Dilip Kumar, who died on Wednesday. Sharing a picture of him on Instagram, Shahid wrote, "We are all nothing but versions of you Dilip Saab. Every actor has studied you in awe. Wondering how you did it all. You were as close to PERFECT as it can get. As you return to your spiritual home. The prayers of millions are with you. Thank you for giving us all you did. And sharing your enlightened soul with us through all your breathtaking performances. You will live on forever sir. You are TIMELESS. Rest in peace."

Shahid will soon be seen in Jersey with Mrunal. The film is remake of a Telugu film by same name and sees Shahid has a cricketer. He has also been working on his Amazon Prime Series with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, also known as Raj and DK.