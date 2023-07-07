Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput kiss in new photo; share cute posts on 8th wedding anniversary: ‘I gave you my heart’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating eight years as husband and wife. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram and dedicated a sweet post to his wife. Mira, in return, dropped yet another mushy photo of them from a beach holiday. Also read: Shahid Kapoor reveals son Zain is a fan of Virat Kohli: ‘Iske andar mera khoon hai’

Shahid Kapoor's anniversary post

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput kiss in new photo as they mark their 8th wedding anniversary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid posted an unseen photo of himself with Mira, where they kissed during one of their recent holidays. Sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption, “In a sky full of stars... I gave you my heart… go on and tear me apart… you will only find you in my heart (please don’t kill me because I made up my version of your favourite song). Happy anniversary my wife for life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His post melted the hearts of many celebrities including Rajiv Adatia, Aalim Hakim and Raashii Khanna. One of the fans commented, “Beautiful couple.” Others lest sweet comments. “Love is in the air,” said another one. A fan also commented, “Ek aisi couple pic toh mai bhi deserve karti hu (even I deserve such a couple pic).”

Mira Rajput's wedding anniversary post

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput penned a short and sweet note for Shahid. She shared a photo of them from a different location. In the photo, Shahid is seen smiling from as Mira planted a kiss on his cheek. Her caption read, “Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8th baby.”

Mira and Shahid

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. The couple have two children. Their first born is daughter Misha, whose name is a combination of their names. Later, they had a son, they named Zain Kapoor.

Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage. While Shahid liked her from their first meeting, however, Mira took around six months to say yes to the marriage. The two share an age difference of 13 years. While Shahid is among the most popular actors in Bollywood, Mira who hails from Delhi, later shifted to Mumbai after marriage and became a social media influencer.

Shahid's last release was Bloody Daddy. The actor will be seen next in an untitled romantic film. He will be starring with actor Kriti Sanon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON